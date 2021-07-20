Tractor ride benefits American Cancer Society Sole Burner of Chaseburg

Thirty-five tractors and about 50 people participated in the American Cancer Society Sole Burner of Chaseburg’s eighth Tractor Ride for Cancer last Saturday.
They left the Chaseburg Village Park at 9 a.m., had lunch at Norwegian Hollow and returned to the park in the afternoon. Tractors had to be able to go at least 12 mph.
All proceeds from the ride benefited the ACS Sole Burner of Chaseburg event, which will be held Saturday, Sept. 25.
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Angie Cina
Vernon County Times editor
Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today