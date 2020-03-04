Tracy and Patrick Mullaney feel lucky to be 2020 Irish Rose and Man

Tracy Mullaney is a wee 9% Irish, but she has 100% love for Eire.
“The food, the dancing, the music...,” Tracy enthuses.
An exuberant embracer of all things Irish, Tracy’s gift for clog dancing and patience for peeling endless potatoes for Shepherd’s pie haven’t gone unnoticed by the some 200 members of the Shamrock Club, who have named her their 2020 Irish Rose.
“I think it’s such an honor to be asked,” says Tracy, 60. A Shamrock Club member of five years and chairperson of various events, Tracy is also director of ClogJam, dancing with the group at Irishfest for the past decade.
Husband Patrick Mullaney, 63, who will be by her side as the 2020 Irish Man, boasts both a St. Patrick’s Day birthday and 75% Irish ancestry. Patrick formerly served as president of the Greater La Crosse Area Shamrock Club and has served on the Irish Fest board of directors. Both Tracy and Patrick are longtime co-chairs of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
The two were announced as Irish Rose and Man in December, nominated by fellow Shamrock Club members and selected by 2019 Irish Rose and Man Becky Zentner and Luke Seielstad.
“I was ecstatic,” Patrick says.
Having visited Ireland with their children several years ago, the Mullaneys have soaked up the culture — Tracy even clogged the night away at a local pub — and are passionate about welcoming more members into the Shamrock Club during their yearlong reign as Irish Rose and Man.
Throughout 2020, the couple will represent the Shamrock Club at celebrations and events, including Riverfest and Oktoberfest, and they kick off their duties this month, beginning with Friday’s Shamrock Club March Dinner.
Next up is the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade at noon Saturday, March 14, set to feature some 45 units, including Tracy and Patrick in their finest green attire.
Representatives from the Hunger Task Force will be along the route to collect donations for the food pantry, and the parade will commence with a social at the Freighthouse with dancing, bagpipers and beer. Community members can expect plenty of candy, camaraderie and shamrock-everything.
Continuing in the charitable spirit, local adults with a thirst for giving back are encouraged to donate blood between 1 to 6 p.m. March 16 at the Blood Center of Wisconsin blood drive, being held at the Onalaska Public Library, 741 Oak Ave. S. Those who give a pint of blood will receive a coupon for a free pint of tap beer or soda at David Reays.
On March 17, the Mullaneys will head a bus tour with about four dozen festively adorned Shamrock Club members, departing at 8 a.m. for stops including Blessed Sacrament School, the Onalaska Care Center, Bethany on Cass and Hillview Health Care Center.
At each location, Shamrock Club members will put on dance performances, tell jokes, pass out beads and chat with students and seniors. Popping in along the way will be Clancy the leprechaun, a jaunty character previously played by a costumed Tracy.
“The kids really love it and the assisted living residents really enjoy the interaction,” Patrick says.
The month’s events will commence with the Fifth Annual Coulee Hoolie Ceili, being held from 6 to 10 p.m. at the American Legion, 711 Sixth St. S.
Hosted by the La Crosse Bantry Friendship Association, the event, which will include live music by the Coulee Houligans, calling by Tim Jenkins, Irish Ceili dancing, food from Dublin Square and a silent auction, will benefit WisCorps and Bantry Tidy Towns in Ireland, which focuses on sustainable living, responsible consumption and waste management.
“Both organizations provide valuable services to their respective communities by engaging in conservation projects that improve the environment,” says Lynn West, president of the La Crosse-Bantry Friendship Association.
Tickets for the Coulee Hoolie Ceili, available at the door or for advance purchase at Festival Foods locations, are $10 per adult, $8 for students, seniors or military and $20 per family.
