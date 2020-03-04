Tracy and Patrick Mullaney feel lucky to be 2020 Irish Rose and Man

Tracy Mullaney is a wee 9% Irish, but she has 100% love for Eire.

“The food, the dancing, the music...,” Tracy enthuses.

An exuberant embracer of all things Irish, Tracy’s gift for clog dancing and patience for peeling endless potatoes for Shepherd’s pie haven’t gone unnoticed by the some 200 members of the Shamrock Club, who have named her their 2020 Irish Rose.

“I think it’s such an honor to be asked,” says Tracy, 60. A Shamrock Club member of five years and chairperson of various events, Tracy is also director of ClogJam, dancing with the group at Irishfest for the past decade.

Husband Patrick Mullaney, 63, who will be by her side as the 2020 Irish Man, boasts both a St. Patrick’s Day birthday and 75% Irish ancestry. Patrick formerly served as president of the Greater La Crosse Area Shamrock Club and has served on the Irish Fest board of directors. Both Tracy and Patrick are longtime co-chairs of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The two were announced as Irish Rose and Man in December, nominated by fellow Shamrock Club members and selected by 2019 Irish Rose and Man Becky Zentner and Luke Seielstad.

“I was ecstatic,” Patrick says.