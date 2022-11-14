 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tradehome Shoes to donate socks to Family & Children’s Center

Tradehome Shoes will once again make a big donation of socks to support Family & Children’s Center (FCC) to keep clients warm this winter.

Staff from Tradehome Shoes will make the donation Wednesday, November 16 at 10 a.m. at Family & Children’s Center Wisconsin headquarters, located at 1707 Main St. in La Crosse. 

In 2021, Tradehome donated 600 pairs of socks. The socks will be distributed to FCC clients throughout the winter. The donation comes during the Holiday Giving effort for the non-profit organization.

