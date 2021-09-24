Traffic lights at West and La Crosse offline for unforeseen utility work

Shery Awan of Barricade Flasher Service Inc. puts up a temporary stop sign in this 2018 Tribune file photo, on the newly opened Sixth Street, just in time for move-in day for The Hub. The 95-unit and 18-condominium housing complex with 6,000 square feet of ground-level commercial space was created out of the former La Crosse County administrative center.
The traffic signals at West Avenue and La Crosse Street are temporarily offline due to unforeseen utility work, the city of La Crosse Engineering Department said Friday.
The city said the outage is due to an "emergency pole and transformer replacement" on the line that provides power to the traffic signal. The work is being done by Xcel Energy.
Officials said the outage is anticipated to last for the remainder of Friday, and an all-way stop condition will be in place while offline.
The city is encouraging drivers to use alternative routes, such as Copeland Avenue, Losey Boulevard or State Highway 16.
This is a developing story and may be updated.
