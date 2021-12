The traffic signal at the intersection of 3rd Street S. and Cameron Avenue is experiencing an outage until after it was damaged in a traffic accident.

The control cabinet of the signal was specifically damaged in the accident. The stoplight is offline effective immediately and until further notice, the city of La Crosse said.

Traffic traveling east or southbound at the intersection will now be required to stop.

