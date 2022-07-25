 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Traffic to be shifted starting Thursday for continued work on South Side roundabout

Traffic will be shifted slightly starting Thursday, July 28 to allow for crews to continue work on a roundabout at the intersection of WIS 35 and US 14/61 on La Crosse's South Side.

According to an update from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation that was shared by the city, southbound traffic on Hwy. 35 between Sunnyside Drive and US 14/61 will be shifted to the northbound lanes.

This will allow for crews to begin reconstruction of the southbound lanes.

During this work, turns at the Riverview Drive intersection with WIS 35 will continue to be right-in and right-out only, and there will continue to be only one lane of traffic in either direction.

This $8.8 million state project began back in April. Crews are constructing a multi-lane roundabout at the Hwy. 35 and US 14/61 intersection, and a single-lane roundabout at the Sunnyside Drive intersection.

The project is expected to be completed by December.

