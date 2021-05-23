Trails Day activities planned at Kickapoo Valley Reserve

An evening walk featuring frog songs and stars, and a hike/play for families with young children will be among guided hikes at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve’s “Dawn through Dark” observance of National Trails Day June 5.
Guided hikes on the 50+ miles of trails will be scheduled throughout the day. These will include:
- Bird walks, 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
- Hike/play for families with young children, 9 a.m.
- Local history, 10 a.m.
- Llama trekking, 10 and 11 a.m.
- Leisurely walk to favorite KVR spots, 11 a.m.
- Way-finding adventure for families with older children, 1 p.m.
- Hikin’ with lichens, 2 p.m.
- Saving our diversity: identifying invasives, 4 p.m.
- The night walk, 8:15 p.m.
In addition, maps and printed trail descriptions will be available at the Visitor Center for self-guided hikes.
An interactive trail etiquette demonstration, 10 a.m. to noon, will show how horses, hikers and bikers can safely share the trials.
Friends of KVR will host a BYOB (Bring Your Own Blanket) picnic outside the Visitor Center featuring live music, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch items will be available for purchase on the back deck.
Adopt a Trail volunteers will be honored at 1 p.m.. People interested in taking part in this program will be able to learn more about it at this time.
The event is offered in conjunction with the American Hiking Society’s National Trails Day. “We are pleased to be a part of this national event as the school year finishes and summer recreation begins,” said Julie Hoel, Dawn through Dark at KVR Coordinator. “We look forward to a safe way to be with our friends and family outside in the beautiful Kickapoo Valley as we move out of the pandemic.”
Visit kickapoofriends.org for a complete description and starting point for each hike. Maps and brochures for self-guided hikes will be available at the Visitor Center, S3661 State Hwy. 131, La Farge.
The event is free, but participants will need their annual pass or a day permit, which can be purchased in advance at kickapoovalley.wi.gov or at the reserve the day of the event.