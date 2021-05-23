Trails Day activities planned at Kickapoo Valley Reserve

An evening walk featuring frog songs and stars, and a hike/play for families with young children will be among guided hikes at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve’s “Dawn through Dark” observance of National Trails Day June 5.

Guided hikes on the 50+ miles of trails will be scheduled throughout the day. These will include:

Bird walks, 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Hike/play for families with young children, 9 a.m.

Local history, 10 a.m.

Llama trekking, 10 and 11 a.m.

Leisurely walk to favorite KVR spots, 11 a.m.

Way-finding adventure for families with older children, 1 p.m.

Hikin’ with lichens, 2 p.m.

Saving our diversity: identifying invasives, 4 p.m.

The night walk, 8:15 p.m.

In addition, maps and printed trail descriptions will be available at the Visitor Center for self-guided hikes.

An interactive trail etiquette demonstration, 10 a.m. to noon, will show how horses, hikers and bikers can safely share the trials.

Friends of KVR will host a BYOB (Bring Your Own Blanket) picnic outside the Visitor Center featuring live music, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch items will be available for purchase on the back deck.