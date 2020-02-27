Trails in Hixon Forest to temporarily close for spring season

Several trails in Lower Hixon Forest may temporarily be closed during the next few weeks during the freeze-thaw season.

Wood Duck, Vista, Miller, Hickory, Bicentennial, Birch, Oak, Savanna, Log Loop and Aspen trails could all see closures starting Friday if the conditions are right to cause damage to the trails.

Trails throughout the forest close yearly during this time when the ground freezes at night and thaws during the day, which causes muddy conditions.

Muddy trails are more susceptible to damage, according to the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, as foodprints and ruts left behind can contribute to erosion and rough trails that are difficult to repair.

Closed trails will be marked, and the Parks Department cautions that if a visible track is left in the trail, it is too muddy to use.

