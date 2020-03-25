Trane employee tests positive for coronavirus, shutting La Crosse plant down temporarily

An employee at Trane Co. in La Crosse has tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus, a spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday.

The employee works at Plant 7 on Losey Boulevard, and all employees who were in close contact with the employee were sent home to self-isolate for 14 days.

Trane could not confirm details about the employee or how many coworkers were in close contact, but said that about 250 people work at the plant.

Trane shut Plant 7 down Tuesday night and Wednesday morning to "professionally deep clean" the facilities. Its spokesperson said the company will continue to monitor the plant to be sure of its safety.

"We'll bring them back when we're certain it's safe to do so," said Kelly Hydeck, a spokesperson for the company.

Trane, which has several locations across the city, is a manufacturing company that creates and sells heating, cooling and ventilating equipment of all sizes.