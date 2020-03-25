An employee at Trane Co. in La Crosse has tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus, a spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday.
The employee works at Plant 7 on Losey Boulevard, and all employees who were in close contact with the employee were sent home to self-isolate for 14 days.
Trane could not confirm details about the employee or how many coworkers were in close contact, but said that about 250 people work at the plant.
Trane shut Plant 7 down Tuesday night and Wednesday morning to "professionally deep clean" the facilities. Its spokesperson said the company will continue to monitor the plant to be sure of its safety.
"We'll bring them back when we're certain it's safe to do so," said Kelly Hydeck, a spokesperson for the company.
Trane, which has several locations across the city, is a manufacturing company that creates and sells heating, cooling and ventilating equipment of all sizes.
It is considered a critical business by the government, according to Hydeck, providing services to such businesses as hospitals, grocery stores, pharmacies and nursing homes, and is exempt from the state's Safer at Home order, and any potential orders from the federal government.
"We have also taken precautionary measures including closing the plant for professional deep cleaning of all workstations and common areas," a statement from Trane read.
"Our No. 1 priority is the health and well-being of our people."
In this Series
Coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic now that La Crosse County has reported 10 cases
-
La Crosse County Health Department reports first 2 cases of COVID-19 community spread
-
5 new cases of COVID-19 in La Crosse County confirmed Tuesday
-
Trane employee tests positive for coronavirus, shutting La Crosse plant down temporarily
- 46 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.