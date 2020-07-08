Trane lays off nearly 100 production employees in La Crosse amidst pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Trane Company confirmed Wednesday that it will lay off about 100 employees at one of its La Crosse manufacturing plants.

The layoffs will impact employees across all hourly production in La Crosse and will go into effect July 13.

The company, which designs and manufactures air conditioning and cooling units, said the layoffs are a result of a changing market amid the pandemic.

"The coronavirus pandemic has had widespread impact on economies around the world, which has affected many businesses and industries in different ways," a spokesperson said in a statement.

"As a result, we are taking measures in response to expected production needs in the near-term for our La Crosse-made products," the spokesperson added.

Trane employs more than 1,600 people in the La Crosse area and has three different locations in the city.

