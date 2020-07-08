You are the owner of this article.
Trane lays off nearly 100 production employees in La Crosse amidst pandemic
breaking top story

Trane lays off nearly 100 production employees in La Crosse amidst pandemic

Trane. Co.

Trane temporally closed a La Crosse plant March 24 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

 Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune

The Trane Company confirmed Wednesday that it will lay off about 100 employees at one of its La Crosse manufacturing plants.

The layoffs will impact employees across all hourly production in La Crosse and will go into effect July 13.

The company, which designs and manufactures air conditioning and cooling units, said the layoffs are a result of a changing market amid the pandemic.

"The coronavirus pandemic has had widespread impact on economies around the world, which has affected many businesses and industries in different ways," a spokesperson said in a statement.

"As a result, we are taking measures in response to expected production needs in the near-term for our La Crosse-made products," the spokesperson added.

Trane employs more than 1,600 people in the La Crosse area and has three different locations in the city.

