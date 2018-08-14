Negotiations are continuing between Ingersoll Rand and two union locals representing nearly 500 workers who went on strike against Trane in La Crosse when their contract expired at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, after rejecting a company proposal that day.
“We’re working to try to resolve the issues, and we’re hoping it’s a short strike,” union official Neil Kamrowski said in an interview Tuesday.
“We are close, and hopefully it will be resolved,” said Kamrowski, business representative for International Association of Machinists locals 21 and 1115.
Main issues between the union members and the Ingersoll Rand-owned, La Crosse-based heating and air conditioning-manufacturer reportedly include wages, mandatory overtime, health care, no-fault attendance system, contingency work force and retirement benefits.
Details of the company and union proposals and the current contract have not been released.
Kamrowski issued a statement earlier saying, in part, “Our brothers and sisters feel they are overworked, overstressed and underappreciated.
“Mandatory overtime has been a plague for the last four years. People can’t have a life outside of Trane if they are at work all week,” he said.
The rejected company proposal included too many negative changes and not enough positive ones “to allow a better balance between work and family,” Kamrowski said.
Philip J. Gruber, the IAM’s Midwest Territory general vice president, said, “I could not be more proud of our IAM brothers and sisters. They are walking the picket line not only for themselves but for workers everywhere.
“We stand with them in solidarity to let the company know workers at Trane deserve a fair contract,” Gruber said in a statement on the website of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.
The parent company issued a statement Monday saying, “Ingersoll Rand is committed to delivering premier performance for our customers and has taken measures to ensure business continuity at the facility until our valued employees return to work. We are hopeful for a resolution.”
The longest strike against Trane began in early August of 1991, and involved 1,200 factory workers. They maintained the strike for almost two months until they accepted a contract that included a pay increase and improved pension benefits.
