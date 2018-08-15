Trane and nearly 500 members of two lodges of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers who struck the La Crosse company Sunday reached agreements on new labor contracts Wednesday, according to a spokeswoman for Ingersoll Rand.
Members of Lodges 21 and 1115 of IAMAW District 66 rejected a company proposal Saturday and struck when the previous contract expired at 11:59 p.m. that day. Lodge 21 members ratified their contract Wednesday morning and members of Lodge 1115, in the afternoon.
Details of the accords were not released to the public, but IAM business representative Neil Kamrowski attributed the success of negotiations in part on "the solid support the community and other union brothers and sisters showed on the line" as lodge members picketed several Trane buildings on La Crosse's South Side.
The pacts will help union members "achieve a good work-life balance," Kamrowski said.
The contracts between Trane — an Ingersoll Rand brand that manufactures heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment — will be in effect until Aug. 13, 2022, the company spokeswoman said.
“We believe the new agreements are beneficial for both our employees and for Trane and will enable us to focus on delivering high-quality HVAC systems to our customers,” she said. “We look forward to having our La Crosse team reunited again.”
Issues cited after the proposal was nixed Saturday included wages, mandatory overtime, healthcare, no-fault attendance system, contingency work force and retirement benefits.
Asked whether the strike was worth it in achieving the union's goals, Kamrowski said, "A strike is never easy, on the workers or their families," but the settlement helped make the four-day walkout worthwhile.
Mike Tighe is the Tribune newsroom's senior citizen. That said, he don't get no respect from the cub reporters as he goes about his duly-appointed rounds on the health, religion and whatever-else-lands-in-his-inbox beats. Call him at 608-791-8446.
Get email notifications on Mike Tighe daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Mike Tighe posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.