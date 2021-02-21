Transient training barracks at Fort McCoy 65% complete

Even through the winter, construction of a new multimillion-dollar barracks continues at Fort McCoy.

Through Feb. 5, the construction of the new barracks by contractor L.S. Black Constructors was more than 65% completed, said Ken Green with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Resident Office at Fort McCoy.

The planned completion date for the barracks is currently later in 2021.

The barracks, which is being built in the 1600 block on the cantonment area, is different than the traditional barracks located throughout the installation.

This new building is four stories and will be able to house 400 people in approximately 60,000 square feet, Green said. The building will be built with the latest in construction materials and include state-of-the-art physical security and energy-saving measures.

Some current work being completed is masonry installation, interior sheet rocking and finishing, painting, and elevator construction, Green said.

The project is part of the Fort McCoy master plan that looks at continuously upgrading the installation’s infrastructure to be prepared for the future, said Master Planner Brian Harrie with the Directorate of Public Works (DPW).