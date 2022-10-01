Translational research yields discoveries, improves cancer care

Tucked away on the fifth floor of a nondescript building in downtown La Crosse sits scientist and researcher Karen Cowden Dahl. She spends her time thinking up and trying out proactive tests, gentler treatments, and even cures for ovarian cancer at Gundersen Health System’s Ovarian Cancer Research Lab.

Ovarian cancer is the fifth-leading cause of cancer-related deaths in women, and unlike breast or colon cancer, there are no screenings or proactive tests available for ovarian cancer.

“By the time patients are diagnosed, cancer is likely extensive and widely spread,” Cowden Dahl explains. “The drugs are incredibly toxic. Right now, there aren’t any targeted, gentler alternatives or better ways to treat patients.”

Cancer research is more than just a job for Cowden Dahl; it’s her life’s mission. When she was two years old, her mother Sandra was diagnosed with brain cancer. Born in New Mexico, Sandra’s ancestors were of Spanish ancestry — early settlers of New Mexico dating back to the 1500s. When Sandra was diagnosed, the family moved to Wisconsin so she could receive treatment at Gundersen and be closer to family (Cowden Dahl’s father grew up outside of La Crosse).

The Cowens stayed in the Midwest for three years until Sandra’s homesickness won out and they returned to New Mexico. Tragically, she passed away just a couple years later.

“Losing my mom as a little girl shaped my life,” Cowden Dahl says. “Her loss gave me direction and purpose. I knew at a young age I wanted to study cancer.”

For the first part of her career, she worked in academia at Indiana University School of Medicine. Three years ago, she and her family relocated to La Crosse.

“As a kid, I spent all my summers here. It really did feel like a second home,” she says.

Gundersen’s translational approach of medicine and research energizes the mom of three. “We like to say we’re working ‘bedside to bench and back to the bedside.’ We’re all working together with the common goal of using our discoveries to create new treatments for people with cancer.”

She’s a champion for organizations like Gundersen and other community-centered healthcare systems and says research can and does happen beyond traditional academic medical centers.

“Providers here do a great job of recruiting patients. Because of Gundersen’s manageable size, I get to know physicians personally and work with them directly,” Cowden Dahl says.

Every three months, she presents a lecture to students from the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health in Madison who are completing a rotation at Gundersen. Her unique lens, she says, allows her to speak about inclusivity and equity in medicine from a different perspective.

She says even though she’s half Hispanic, many people assume she’s white. “Because I didn’t look Hispanic, I was often not welcome in Hispanic clubs. On the other hand, when my friends’ parents learned I was Hispanic, they weren’t allowed to be my friend.”

While she fought stereotypes as a kid, Cowden Dahl says her mom experienced inequities and sexism while receiving treatment.

“Doctors would look at my dad, who was white, and talk to him instead of my mom.” Dr. Cowden Dahl says this especially happened when Sandra was first diagnosed and still in New Mexico. “Finally, we found a surgeon who spoke directly to my mom. And ironically, that surgeon completed his residency at Gundersen in La Crosse.”