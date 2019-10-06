For Shawn Kudron, becoming La Crosse’s police chief is a natural next step in his mission of serving his chosen community and keeping people safe.
The Omaha, Neb., native — who was sworn in last week — has filled a variety of roles at the La Crosse Police Department since first taking a job as a second-shift patrol officer in February 2000.
“It’s been an evolution over my career. As I’ve grown as a law enforcement officer and as a person, I’ve been able to use my skills and ability to have some positive influence on this agency, as well as positive influence on our community,” Kudron said.
He wanted to take his skills to the chief’s office to continue to positively influence the La Crosse Police Department and keep the community safe.
The Police and Fire Commission, which chose Kudron for the position, is confident in his ability to do just that, council member Doug Happel said.
“Throughout his career — there’s been all kinds of things he’s done in the department — there have been situations where he may not have been the official leader, but he was an informal leader,” Happel said.
La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat and Happel both said Kudron has excellent communication skills and a good plan to build relationships with community stakeholders like the local universities and La Crosse County Circuit Court judges.
“I have full confidence in Shawn that he’s going to be able to keep building even stronger relationships and find ways we can work together on these things,” Kabat said.
It was a tough decision with two other talented internal candidates, Captains Jason Melby and Daniel Kloss.
“These are really outstanding people,” Happel said.
The La Crosse Police Department has been Kudron’s first choice for work since he was a criminal justice student at Winona State University. Kudron and his wife, Kim, met in college and both wanted to raise their family — which includes two daughters and a son — in the La Crosse area.
After a year in Fond du Lac, Kudron got hired at his dream job at the La Crosse Police Department. In addition to serving as a patrolman, he spent years as a DARE and GREAT officer, working in schools on community policing efforts to keep kids away from drugs and out of gangs. He spent a year as a school resource officer at Lincoln Middle School and spent many years as a criminal investigator. Before taking over the top office, Kudron was captain of the Investigative Services Bureau.
“It’s been great because I’ve been able to really see policing from a lot of different perspectives,” Kudron said.
One of the most interesting things he’s done as a police officer was serve as a member of the now-defunct mounted patrol, riding a horse as he patrolled downtown La Crosse.
“It was a tremendous asset when we had the ability to have the horse-patrol unit, because at times there was really a calming effect on the crowd when the horses were around. People love horses,” Kudron said.
The horses served as a method of gentle crowd control. People made space for them and just liked to see them, he said. The program eventually came to a close as patrol members moved to other roles in the department and resources were reallocated from the time-consuming and expensive program.
Kudron plans to build on his experience to continue La Crosse’s unique and innovative approach to policing, showcased in programs like the neighborhood resource officers.
“One of my goals is really to bring some of those unique approaches really into what we do as a department. That’s just a different level of community engagement and a different level of creating relationships with our stakeholders,” Kudron said. “We found that there’s some very positive reactions to policing in that manner and really some good results.”
Transparency is a huge focus for Kudron, who said members of a community need to know their police chief and officers.
“It’s important for our community to understand our police department. It’s important for our community to feel, ‘We’re in good hands with our police agency and with our police chief,’” Kudron said.
The mayor agreed, saying the city’s police department has been blessed with a good relationship with the people it serves.
“That’s an ever-evolving relationship and you want to keep working on that,” Kabat said.
The department will continue to address issues of bias, Kudron said, sending officers to training on implicit bias designed to make sure they understand the different dynamics at play when they interact with people of color and those from different backgrounds.
“Social issues right now that are on people’s minds in terms of how it relates to society and policing, those are real issues everywhere,” Kudron said.
He wants to engage with the community and talk about those issues and let them know what the agency’s practices are.
“When it comes to confronting these issues, these are works in progress and we want to work with everyone in this community,” he said.
There are challenges facing the department as law enforcement struggles to find ways to combat criminal activity tied to substance abuse in a way that takes addiction into account while holding people who deal drugs accountable.
“We’ve known that addicts need treatment. As a police agency, we need to balance their activities, which many times are criminal due to their addictions, with getting them the treatment that they need,” Kudron said. “At the same time, we also need to look at continuing our efforts to investigate people who are bringing those substances, bringing that poison into our communities and distributing it.”
Kudron also plans to bolster the agency’s relationship with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Madison to address an increase in gun crimes in La Crosse, looking at ways to keep guns out of the hands of felons to keep both officers and the community safe.
Recruiting also remains a top priority as police departments everywhere have seen a drop in the number of candidates applying for officer positions.
