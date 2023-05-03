The American Red Cross is recognizing Trauma Awareness Month with a series of blood and platelet drives, the donations crucial for emergency and standard transfusion needs.

Accident rates are higher in summer months, with more people partaking in activities, recreation or traveling, and a single car crash victim could require up to 100 units of blood. Year round, every two seconds in the U.S. a person will need blood and or platelets. Each day, around 29,000 units of red blood cells, 5,000 units of platelets and 6,500 units of plasma are utilized for patients.

Medical traumas, according to the Red Cross, can quickly deplete hospital supply. Sufficient stock of Type O positive blood, the most commonly used, and universal Type O negative blood is essential, and qualifying Type O individuals are ideal "Power red" donors, able to safely give two units of red blood cells in one session.

To schedule an appointment, use the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767. Donors must be 17 or older, or 16 with a parent's consent, weigh at least 110 pounds, and provide a blood donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of identification.

Individuals who donate through May 19 will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. Through May 31, donors will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2023 MLB All-Star Game in Seattle.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. May 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, 20, 26, 27, 29, June 2, La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy 16

11:45 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. May 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 17,22, 23, 24, 30, 31 La Crosse Blood Donation Center

7 a.m. to noon May 16, Moose Lodge, 1932 Ward Ave.

11:30 to 5:30 p.m. May 17, Moose Lodge

12:30 to 5:30 p.m. May 18, Journey Lutheran Church, 2703 Sand Lake Coulee Road, Onalaska

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 18, Luther High School, 1501 Wilson St., Onalaska

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 19, Valley View Mall, 3800 Hwy. 16

Noon to 5 p.m May 25, Stoney Creek Lodge, 3060 South Kinney Road, Onalaska

10:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 1, Masonic Temple, 520 East Saratoga St., Tomah

12:30 to 5:30 p.m. June 2, Moose Lodge