Viterbo University on Wednesday afternoon confirmed the police presence near Lincoln Middle School earlier that day was related to the death of a college student.

In an email to staff and students, Viterbo president Richard Trietley shared Javon Kunkel, a student in the Master of Arts in Servant Leadership program and track team member, died by suicide. Kunkel's family, the letter stated, wanted the community to know this information and to "encourage anyone who may be struggling to seek support."

The email from Trietley followed a note sent several hours earlier by Lincoln Middle School principal Alex Hubing. Addressing parents, Hubing shared that around 7:05 a.m. May 3 police responded to an incident on the 600 block of Ninth Street South.

The "visual impact and knowledge of this situation is traumatic for some students," Hubing said. "Our school resource officer and other first responders were immediately on scene and helped usher students inside of the school building."

Hubing noted additional counseling support would be available to students and staff following the traumatic event.

Viterbo Wednesday afternoon hosted a Prayer Service in San Damiano Chapel in honor of Kunkel and shared campus ministry and counseling resources.

"May we all pause a moment from our daily pressures to give thanks for the vitality Javon brought to our community," Trietley said. "This loss reminds us about how precious -- and sometimes fleeting -- life can be. As Javon’s parents have underscored, please seek help when needed and reach out to one another to offer strength and support. Take time today and in the days ahead to care for yourself and your fellow V-Hawks. Rest in peace, Javon -- we will miss you."

May marks Mental Health Awareness Month, and free resources are available to anyone in need. If you or someone you know is suffering from a mental health crisis or suicidal thoughts, reach out to the La Crosse County Health Department Mental Health Crisis Service at 608-784-HELP or call the Suicide and Crisis Hotline at 988. In case of emergency, call 911.

Additional area resources can be found at www.lacrossecounty.org/humanservices/services/our-services/adult-mental-health.