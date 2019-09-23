Cirque Italia, a traveling Italian water circus with a 35,000-gallon water stage, will be coming to La Crosse with performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Valley View Mall parking lot.
Tickets for this animal-free circus can be purchased via the website, cirqueitalia.com/tickets, by phone at 941-704-8572 or during the on-site box office hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., as early as Tuesday, Sept. 24.
