Travis Christman: Thankful for frontline colleagues

At HSHS St. Joseph’s and HSHS Sacred Heart hospitals, the leadership team is especially thankful for the frontline colleagues. These past few years have been extremely challenging, and our colleagues have continued to support our communities by showing up and taking excellent care of our patients every day and night.

Each colleague saves lives daily regardless of their role. From direct patient care to the nutrition services colleagues who make and serve patient meals to the environmental services colleagues who clean patient rooms, and the hospitals as a whole - they are all contributing to a high-quality patient experience and the success of our organization. We cannot thank them enough for being exceptional.