Tree falls on Winona man, causing life-threatening injuries

An unidentified man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Tuesday evening after a tree fell on him in Winona.
According to police, the man was found in the area of Links and Holler Hill lanes by a passing couple and appeared to have been riding a bike prior to the incident.
The couple stated they were walking when they heard a tree snap and subsequently encountered the man pinned.
The report by the police states the man was breathing but unresponsive.
Responding fire officials were able to free the man using a combination of chainsaws, airbags and wedges.
The man was taken to Winona Health before being airlifted to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.