 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tree falls on Winona man, causing life-threatening injuries
0 comments

Tree falls on Winona man, causing life-threatening injuries

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police car lights generic file photo
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

An unidentified man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Tuesday evening after a tree fell on him in Winona.

According to police, the man was found in the area of Links and Holler Hill lanes by a passing couple and appeared to have been riding a bike prior to the incident.

The couple stated they were walking when they heard a tree snap and subsequently encountered the man pinned.

The report by the police states the man was breathing but unresponsive.

Responding fire officials were able to free the man using a combination of chainsaws, airbags and wedges.

The man was taken to Winona Health before being airlifted to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Video of dad, daughter speaking out against critical race theory goes viral

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News