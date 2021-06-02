Tree falls on Winona man, life-threatening injuries sustained

An unidentified man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Tuesday evening after a tree fell on him in Winona.

According to police, the man was found in the area of Links and Holler Hill lanes by a passing couple and appeared to have been riding a bike prior to the incident.

The couple stated they were walking when they heard a tree snap and subsequently encountered the man pinned.

The report by the police states the man was breathing but unresponsive.

Responding fire officials were able to free the man using a combination of chainsaws, airbags and wedges.

The man was taken to Winona Health before being airlifted to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

