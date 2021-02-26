Trempealeau County crash leaves one dead

The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Feb. 25 traffic crash that left one person dead.

According to the sheriff's office, a Chevy Tahoe was northbound on Hwy. 53 and turning onto Hwy. 95 shortly after 7 p.m. when it struck a southbound Chevy C1500. The driver of the Tahoe was ejected and became pinned under the vehicle.

The driver was extracted and transported to Tri-County Memorial Hospital in Whitehall but died from the injuries.

The driver of the C1500 sustained minor injuries and was also transported to Tri-County.

The names of the crash victims haven't been released.

Highways 53 and 95 were closed during the initial crash investigation.

The sheriff's office was assisted by the Blair Police Department, Whitehall Police Department, Arcadia Police Department, Blair-Preston Fire Department, Whitehall Fire Department, Glencoe-Arcadia Fire Department, Tri-County Ambulance and Gundersen Air.

