Trempealeau County Fair called off this year because of COVID-19

GALESVILLE — The Trempealeau County Fair will not be held this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a Facebook post, fair organizers said they assessed the risk to exhibitors, their families, volunteers and the public in making their decision.
In addition to the cancellation of the fair, which was to be held July 16-19, the fairgrounds will be closed through Aug. 31.
Organizers say youth exhibitors who would age out of participation this year and are enrolled in a 2020 project will be eligible to participate in the 2021 Trempealeau County Fair within the same project area.
In this Series
The pandemic hits home: Keep up with the latest La Crosse area news on COVID-19
-
La Crosse County has 3 new COVID cases; total now tops 50
-
Updated
Despite lack of surge, Wisconsin hospitals plan for future waves of COVID-19 infections
-
Hidden Heroes: COVID-19 transforms administrator into youth investigator
- 75 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.