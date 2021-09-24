Trempealeau County goes over contact tracing capacity; 14 day rate over 1,000

Not every Trempealeau County resident who tests positive for COVID-19 can expect a call from the county’s health department anymore.

The county’s health department announced on Facebook Friday that the amount of new cases in the county has exceeded its contact tracing capacity.

In the announcement, viewable on their Facebook page, Trempealeau County Health Department released information to help educate people about how long they need to quarantine if they test positive or if they were a close contact to someone who has, along with other important COVID-19 information.

Trempealeau County, similar to Winona County and other surrounding counties, has seen a sharp increase in cases, with 32 new cases being confirmed Thursday.

The county’s total reached 4,381 with these new cases.

The case actively level in the county was noted as critical high — matching Buffalo County and six other counties in Wisconsin, according to the the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. This is the highest level of criticalness determined by WisDHS.

WisDHS noted Trempealeau County as having a case rate of 1,026.2 per 100,000 people between Sept. 8 and Sept. 21.

The county’s case right is hundreds higher than its neighbor La Crosse County, which had a case right in that time period of 616.9 per 100,000 people, according to WisDHS.

As for seven-day case rates, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Trempealeau County is at 576.75 for the week leading up to and including Thursday per 100,000 people, while Winona County had reached case rates of 233.74 and La Crosse County had reached 327.92 in that time period.

Buffalo County had a 14-day case rate per 100,000 people of 1,169.6 between Sept. 8 and Sept. 21, according to WisDHS, along with a seven-day case rate of 521.83 per 100,000 people in the week up to and including Thursday, according to the CDC.

For more information about COVID-19 in Trempealeau County, visit co.trempealeau.wi.us.

