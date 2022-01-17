Trempealeau County Health Department: COVID-19 cases have exceeded contact tracing capacity

Trempealeau County is in crisis, the county health department said in a news release Monday, noting the county's number of weekly cases have almost tripled in a matter of two weeks.

"As of 2 pm on January 14, 2022, our 7-day rolling case rate was 202.4 and we currently have 530 active lab confirmed COVID-19 positive cases in Trempealeau County. Those numbers do not include test results we haven’t received yet, antigen positive results, or at home positive results, so the disease activity in Trempealeau County is actually higher than the numbers depict," the department said in the release.

The state of Wisconsin, and Trempealeau County, are seeing the highest numbers of cases in the entirety of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Public health operations have changed due to this surge in cases, and we are working under crisis standards of practice," the department said. "This means we are unable to call all positive cases or their close contacts.

"Due to the surge in cases, we are asking all people who test positive to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Start by staying home and isolating yourself from others in your household. Then, identify your close contacts during your infectious period. We are asking that you call them to let them know. All close contacts should follow guidance from the CDC in regards to quarantine following last date of close contact to the positive person."

Receiving your COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot when eligible remains the best practice to prevent severe illness, hospitalizations, and deaths due to COVID-19, the department said. Other mitigation strategies that remain important include physical distancing of at least 6 feet, avoid in person gatherings when physical distancing cannot be maintained, wear a well-fitted mask when around others whom you do not live with, stay home if you are sick.

