Trempealeau County Health Dept.: Steps to ensure public health

The Trempealeau County Health Department will provide weekly status reports on the COVID-19 public health emergency in the county, updating Thursdays and including the most recent numbers through Wednesdays.
Metrics including case numbers will be used to make recommendations for the community. Further information on the remaining metrics will be available on the county website .
The County Health Department recommends the following to assure a safe and healthy community:
- Wear a mask in public
- Stay home as much as possible. If you have any symptoms of COVID-19, stay home and call your health-care provider to get tested.
- Keep a 6-foot distance from people outside of your household at all times.
- Wash your hands frequently and avoid touching your face.
- Clean high-touch surfaces frequently, like doorknobs, light switches and countertops.
- Avoid gatherings when you cannot maintain 6-feet of distance between yourself and others.
