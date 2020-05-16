Trempealeau County Jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19

A Trempealeau County Jail inmate has tested positive for COVID-19, according the Trempealeau County Health Department announced Saturday.
The Trempealeau County Health Department is working with the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a thorough investigation to track, trace and contain the spread of the virus. No personal information regarding the inmate will be released due to federal and state privacy laws.
“Per protocol, jail staff were all wearing recommended PPE when in contact with the infected inmate from the moment that person was booked into the jail,” Sheriff Brett Semingson said. “Further, everyone who is arrested and brought into our jail is isolated from the general population for 14 days, regardless of whether or not they are symptomatic or test positive.”
The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office notes the infected inmate was arrested by a local police department and after showing COVID-19 symptoms at the jail was taken to a local hospital for testing. As a precaution, COVID-19 testing is being provided to all corrections staff and inmates, though the infected inmate was not in contact with general population inmates.
The Trempealeau County Health Department asserts it is "working on this case as fast as we can" and will follow up with all individuals identified as a contact to the positive case.
The community is urged to follow these guidelines to protect themselves and others from viral spread:
1. Stay home if you are sick.
2. Avoid gatherings with more than 10 people who do not live in your household.
3. Observe physical distancing of 6 feet between yourself and others.
4. Wear a mask or face covering in all public settings.
5. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water.
6. Cover coughs and sneezes with your elbow.
7. Avoid touching your face.
For questions or additional guidance, contact the COVID-19 Informational Line at 715-538-1872.
Covid case tracker by state
Americans go back on the road: See your county's travel uptick here
COVID-19 testing, ranked state by state
US jobless claims map
Racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases
Small business relief: Who got loans?
Coronavirus spreads around the world
COVID-19: Steps for reopening states
Step by step: Make your own face mask
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.