Trempealeau County Jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19

A Trempealeau County Jail inmate has tested positive for COVID-19, according the Trempealeau County Health Department announced Saturday.

The Trempealeau County Health Department is working with the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a thorough investigation to track, trace and contain the spread of the virus. No personal information regarding the inmate will be released due to federal and state privacy laws.

“Per protocol, jail staff were all wearing recommended PPE when in contact with the infected inmate from the moment that person was booked into the jail,” Sheriff Brett Semingson said. “Further, everyone who is arrested and brought into our jail is isolated from the general population for 14 days, regardless of whether or not they are symptomatic or test positive.”

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office notes the infected inmate was arrested by a local police department and after showing COVID-19 symptoms at the jail was taken to a local hospital for testing. As a precaution, COVID-19 testing is being provided to all corrections staff and inmates, though the infected inmate was not in contact with general population inmates.