Trempealeau County man dies after motorcycle crash

A 74-year-old Trempealeau County man is dead after a June 1 motorcycle crash in the town of Hale.

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, Gary W. Heath of the town of Hale was operating a northbound motorcycle on Hwy. O shortly before 9 a.m. when his vehicle struck a deer. He lost control of the vehicle and was ejected.

Heath was airlifted to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries. He wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by the Hale Fire Department, Hale First Responders, Tri County Ambulance and Mayo Air. The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

