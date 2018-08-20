WHITEHALL — The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for two men in the town of Dodge area.
Kyle L. Rhoden, 44, is a 160-pound, 5-foot-6-inch tall white male, with blue eyes and brown thinning hair. The U.S. Department of Justice has issued a warrant for Rhoden because he walked away from a halfway house Monday.
Craig Kellicut, 41, is a 190-pound, 5-foot-10-inch white male, with hazel eyes and brown hair. Kellicut was reported earlier to have been in possession of a handgun. It is unknown if he is still armed.
If you see or know the whereabouts of either person, call 911 or the sheriff’s office at 715-538-4351. Officials warn against approaching either man.
