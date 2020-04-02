Trempealeau County reports first case of COVID-19

Trempealeau County has reported its first case of COVID-19.
Health department officials said Wednesday that additional details would not be released to protect the person’s privacy.
They also reminded residents that there are confirmed cases in all surrounding counties and stressed the importance in following the statewide safer-at-home order and in practicing social distancing and good hygiene.
County health officials say they will be in contact with anyone who may have been exposed to provide guidance.
In this Series
Coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic now that La Crosse County has reported 19 cases
-
Photos: A look at the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic in the La Crosse area
-
Photos: La Crosse Tribune readers share their heart-filled windows
-
No new reported cases of COVID-19 in La Crosse County; community urged to continue social distancing
- 47 updates
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.