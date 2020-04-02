Trempealeau County reports first case of COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Trempealeau County has reported its first case of COVID-19.

Health department officials said Wednesday that additional details would not be released to protect the person’s privacy.

They also reminded residents that there are confirmed cases in all surrounding counties and stressed the importance in following the statewide safer-at-home order and in practicing social distancing and good hygiene.

County health officials say they will be in contact with anyone who may have been exposed to provide guidance.

