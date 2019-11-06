A farmers' roundtable, to discuss difficulties in the agriculture industry and how farmers can help each other, will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Trempealeau Community Hall, 24455 Third St., Trempealeau.
A light lunch will be included, and attendees are encouraged to RSVP to driftless@sfa-mn.org or call 507-796-0152 to guarantee enough food.
A goodwill donation will be accepted to help cover costs.
The event is organized by the Sustainable Farming Association/Driftless Chapter, the Izaak Walton League/ Upper Mississippi River Initiative, and a group of concerned citizens who held a similar round table earlier this year in Winona, Minn.
Additional sponsors include the Dairy Grazing Apprenticeship Project, League of Women Voters/Upper Mississippi River Region-Interleague Organization, Minnesota State College Southeast and the University of Minnesota Extension.
