The Friends of Trempealeau Public Library will host “A Taste of Trempealeau: A Red Carpet Event” fundraiser from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, at the Trempealeau Public Library, 11455 Fremont St.
The evening will include live and silent auctions, music from The Mayer Brothers and food, beer and wine from local establishments including Driftless Bike 'n' Bean, Ecker's Apple Farm, Sullivan's Supper Club, Island City Brewery, Renaissance Breads & Pastries, River Café and Lylli & Ivi Cakes and Sweet Treats Café.
Tickets are $20 will all proceeds benefiting the library. Tickets are available for advance purchase at the library or at the door on the day of the event. For more information, call 608-534-6197.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.