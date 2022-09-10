 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Trempealeau man dies after being pinned under vehicle

  • 0

A Trempealeau man died Monday after being pinned under a vehicle.

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office, a 911 call was made around 10 a.m. Sept. 5 to the Trempealeau County Dispatch Center, requesting emergency medical services at an address on County Road P, township of Pigeon.

The victim, identified Friday as Garthe R. Duxbury. 64, of rural Whitehall, had become trapped under a vehicle on which he was conducting mechanical work. 

Upon arrival, deputies and EMS personnel attempted to move Duxbury from under the vehicle, but it was determined he had already succumbed to injuries sustained from the incident.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Pigeon Falls Fire Department, Pigeon Falls First Responders and Tri County Ambulance Service.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Divorces

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Fashion Week: Clothes sales up despite inflation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News