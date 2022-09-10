Trempealeau man dies after being pinned under vehicle

A Trempealeau man died Monday after being pinned under a vehicle.

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office, a 911 call was made around 10 a.m. Sept. 5 to the Trempealeau County Dispatch Center, requesting emergency medical services at an address on County Road P, township of Pigeon.

The victim, identified Friday as Garthe R. Duxbury. 64, of rural Whitehall, had become trapped under a vehicle on which he was conducting mechanical work.

Upon arrival, deputies and EMS personnel attempted to move Duxbury from under the vehicle, but it was determined he had already succumbed to injuries sustained from the incident.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Pigeon Falls Fire Department, Pigeon Falls First Responders and Tri County Ambulance Service.