Trempealeau Museum to reopen this weekend

After being closed for the last two years, the Trempealeau Museum will have a grand reopening on Memorial Day weekend.

In 2020 its doors were locked because of COVD-19, then in 2021 it had to close after a motorist drove her car through the wall of the museum.

Also, the museum's beloved president passed away on December 13, 2020, Virginia Cisewski died at 91. She was the cornerstone of the group.

Steve Kiedrowski is president of the Trempealeau Community Heritage Society, with the task of reopening the museum in the Trempealeau Village Hall building.

"We first started in 1998. Our Trempealeau Community Heritage Society are curators of the museum. We volunteer every Saturday and Sunday in the summer to open the door to the past of Trempealeau history," Kiedrowski said.

The hours are 1 pm until 3 pm, with free admission. The society meets once per month and membership is $10 a year.

"We are a small group and looking to expand our numbers," he said. "What is paramount is to keep the history of the people alive, from the past, to the present and into the future.

Kiedrowski can be reached at stevekied@hotmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0