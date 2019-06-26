There will be a free adult yoga class 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at the Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge. Instructor Rylee Hedberg, of I AM YOGA studio in La Crosse, will teach the class. The class is open to everyone from beginners onward. Registration is required for this event.
Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge hosting free yoga event
- Jennifer Lu La Crosse Tribune
