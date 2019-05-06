The Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge will celebrate the Annual Birding Festival in honor of World Migratory Bird Day from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 11 at W28488 Refuge Road, Trempealeau.
To kick off the festival, the Friends of Trempealeau Refuge will be hosting a wine tasting from 5:30 to 8 p.m. May 10 at Elmaro Vineyards, N14756 Delaney Road, Trempealeau. Craig Thompson will present "Talking Tweety's Temperature: The State of Birds."
The World Migratory Bird Day theme is "Protect Birds: Be the Solution to Plastic Pollution."
Bird hikes start at 7 a.m. with experts Dan Jackson and Markus Mika, and Tom O'Brien will lead a 9 a.m. Wildflower Walk. Camera tips with local photographer Phil Addis will begin at 10 a.m. and Jim Welander will speak on birding apps at 11:30 a.m.
Other activities include live raptors, bird-banding demonstrations, arts and crafts for kids, a critter scoop pool, and a kid-friendly bird hike. All festival hikes and activities start at the canopies next to the Refuge office.
For more information visit www.fws.gov/refuge/trempealeau or call 608-539-2311 ext. 6.
