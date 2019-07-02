The Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge will host a free adult yoga class, hosted by Rylee Hedberg, starting at 6:30 p.m. July 9 on the Observation Deck of the Visitor Center at N5727 County Road Z, Onalaska.
Hedberg is a certified yoga instructor and co-owner of I AM YOGA studio in La Crosse.
Before class, Visitor Services intern Nicole Krueger will give a brief overview of the refuge and the upcoming opportunities available.
Hedberg will then instruct a nature-themed class welcoming all levels of yogis, ranging from beginners to advanced.
Attendees are invited to bring their own yoga mats, comfortable clothes and refreshments.
Registration is required and is taken in the order received. Contact Nicole at 608-779-2230 to reserve spots.
