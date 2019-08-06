Rylee Hedberg, co-owner of the "I AM YOGA" studio in La Crosse, will host a free nature-themed adult yoga class from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 13 in the Outdoor Wonders Learning Classroom at the Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge, N5727 County Road Z.
Rylee is a 230-hour certified yoga instructor with a passion to offer yoga to all experience levels and backgrounds. The class is welcome to all levels of participants. Afterward, iced tea and lemonade will be served on the observation deck while watching the sunset.
Registration is required by contacting Nicole Krueger at 608-779-2230 or at krueger.nicole@uwlax.edu. Participants are invited to bring their own yoga mat, comfortable clothes and water.
