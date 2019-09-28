Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge will offer a waterfowl hunt for hunters with disabilities on Oct. 19 and 20.
To participate, applicants must have a Wisconsin Class A or C Disabled Hunting Permit, a current Wisconsin hunting license, 2019 State and Federal Duck Stamps and a completed Migratory Bird Hunt application. This hunt will be limited to 14 participants, selected via random drawing.
Applicants not selected may choose to instead join the weekday hunt scheduled for Oct. 21-25.
Applications are due by Oct. 6 and are available at the Refuge office, W28488 Refuge Road, or online at ws.gov/refuge/Trempealeau/visit/permits.html.
For more information or to request an application, call 608-779-2392, write to the Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge, W28488 Refuge Road, Trempealeau, WI 54661 or email trempealeau@fws.gov.
