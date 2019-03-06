MADISON – Constructing a $500,000 vehicle shop and seeking higher rate of return are driving the village of Trempealeau Electric Utility’s request to increase rates overall by 9 percent.
A 9 percent increase in current rates would boost current average monthly residential electric bills for 700 kilowatt hours from approximately $87.00 to $94.80, or by $7.80, according to the rate application filed in December with the Public Service Commission.
The PSC is analyzing the rate request and has yet to schedule a public hearing on it.
Without the new rates, the electric utility projects a $58,383 net income this year after estimated revenue of $1.899 million and total expenses of $1.841 million, according to the rate application.
The requested rates would increase revenue by $179,185 boosting net income and earning the utility a 5.7 percent rate of return on the net value of its infrastructure investment, according to the application.
The utility’s last rate increase was in 2013, which authorized a 5.5 percent rate of return.
Utility annual revenue has increased from $1.821 million in 2015 to an estimated $2.085 million in 2018 and is projected at $1.899 million based on current rates. Meanwhile, expenses, minus depreciation costs and payments in lieu of taxes, also increased from $1.37 million in 2015 to an estimated $1.56 million in 2018 but is projected at $1.466 million this year, according to the application.
The additional revenue would allow the utility to finance a long-needed replacement of its vehicle shop, Electric Utility Superintendent Kim Ganz said.
The shop was originally constructed as a street salt storage shed by high school building trades students, Ganz said.
The original 40-by-80-foot pole shed is heated by a propane heater. A mere two inches of insulation in the ceiling makes it “really inefficient” to heat, Ganz said. The building also lacks plumbing and a floor drain.
The building was enlarged 15 years ago by an unheated 40-by-40 foot addition, Ganz said.
The utility’s bucket truck, trencher and skid steer loader are kept in the heated area but a digger/derrick truck is kept in the unheated space and plugged in so its diesel engine will start in cold weather.
The utility is holding off on buying a new bucket truck until the new building is completed because it would too tall for garage door openings in the old building, Ganz said.
After upgrading voltage capacity in the village, the utility needs bucket truck with a higher reach to service structures on the new taller poles, Ganz said.
The proposed 4,800-square-foot new building will be attached to the village street department shop on Emmons Street. It will be heated and four garage doors of various sizes to accommodate the vehicles the utility has now and a few more it eventually will need, he said.
“Having heated storage for the vehicles will allow us to respond quicker to emergencies as we won’t wait for hydraulic equipment to warm up,” Ganz said.
Ganz anticipates getting PSC approval for the new building in about 90 days. The PSC may take months longer to set new rates. Nevertheless, Ganz anticipates getting the bids for the building by this summer and completing construction by the end of the year.
