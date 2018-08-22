The Wisconsin Elections Commission voted Wednesday to set a recall election for Trempealeau County District Attorney Taavi McMahon.
A total of 2,683 signatures was required to force the recall, and the commission certified Wednesday there were 3,149 valid signatures turned in July 23 by the Recall Taavi McMahon Committee.
The election will be held Oct. 2 unless there are enough candidates to force a primary.
McMahon will be considered a candidate unless he resigns no later than Sept. 1. McMahon says he has no intention of resigning.
If there are enough candidates to force a primary, the primary will be Oct. 2 and the recall will be held during the Nov. 6 general election.
Candidates can file to run before 5 p.m. Sept. 4.
Asssistant suspended
Meanwhile, the assistant district attorney in Trempealeau County says he was suspended from his job after filing his intent to run against his boss in a recall election this fall, he told the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram.
Assistant district attorney John Sacia filed election forms Aug. 15 to run in the recall against McMahon, state elections records show.
That same day, Sacia said Tuesday, McMahon suspended him.
“This action is 100 percent retaliatory in nature,” Sacia said. “This is an attempt by (McMahon) to discredit me.”
McMahon, the county district attorney since 2012, was unavailable for comment.
Sacia and any other candidates for that election must file paperwork with at least 200 signatures backing their campaign.
The suspension is the latest controversial happening regarding McMahon and marks an escalation of the situation.
Trempealeau County Supervisor Jon Schultz, who signed the petition against McMahon, criticized the suspension of Sacia, saying that action is further proof of McMahon’s inability to act impartially in his job as district attorney.
“This seems like the case of someone being punished,” Schultz said. “What you’ve got with (McMahon) is actions of a retaliatory nature.”
Trempealeau County attorney Rick Niemeier said many community residents realize Sacia is among those behind the recall action against McMahon. “That’s not a secret around here,” Niemeier said.
The recall petition is led in part by Osseo police Chief William Prudlick and Officer Daniel McQuillan. They and others have criticized McMahon as sometimes being unprepared for court, for ignoring the advice of law enforcement officers and for reducing charges in serious cases, especially those involving drugs.
McMahon has said many police officers, district attorneys and others support his work as district attorney. He said prisons should be reserved for violent criminals, and he advocates for increased use of drug treatment courts and diversion programs for low-risk offenders.
Controversial firing
Controversy surrounding McMahon dates to last year, when he ordered his office closed and made it mandatory his employees attend the funeral of Jackson County District Attorney Gerald Fox, who died unexpectedly.
One of those employees, office manager Nancy Knudtson, did not attend, and McMahon subsequently suspended and later fired her. She in turn filed a federal lawsuit against Trempealeau County and McMahon that remains unresolved.
In response to that action, in October a Trempealeau County committee sent a letter to Gov. Scott Walker objecting to McMahon’s job performance, calling him “derelict in his duties.”
Then, in December, the County Board asked Walker to suspend McMahon and investigate whether he had lied to a judge. The governor’s office found he had not. The board also called on McMahon to resign, but he refused.
McMahon took a medical leave of absence from his office in May but has returned part time. He said he will return full time with his doctor’s permission.
In the meantime, Schultz and some other county supervisors expressed frustration that McMahon continues to take divisive actions such as Sacia’s suspension.
“We’ve had enough drama in this county,” Schultz said. “We need people who can resolve drama, not create it.”
Sacia will just have more time to collect voter confidence and will most likely receive back pay plus after the state and county board are asked to intervene.
This guy is out of control and needs to go away. He has just shown how dangerous he is. Where is the state on this guy? States attorney general needs to help Trempealeau out of his mess.
He's just proving that it's time to remove him from office.
Here comes another lawsuit!
