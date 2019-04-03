Try 3 months for $3

Tribcast epsiode 18: A challenge for the La Crosse Community

John Norlin and Patrick Clements talk to the La Crosse Tribune about their Character Lives curriculum as they challenge the community to spread kindness across the region through weekly Character Dares.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Kyle Farris can be reached at (608) 791-8234 or kfarris@lacrossetribune.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Kyle_A_Farris.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Kyle Farris covers education for the La Crosse Tribune. Reach him at (608) 791-8234 or kfarris@lacrossetribune.com.

Digital news editor

Digital news editor

Data, interactive and video journalist

Elizabeth Beyer is a data, interactive and video journalist with the River Valley Media Group.

In this Series

Tribcast: The flagship podcast of the La Crosse Tribune

article

Tribcast: A challenge for the La Crosse Community

article

Tribcast: April 2 elections and setting the table for 2020

article

Tribcast: La Crosse Center renovation plan faces an important vote

18 updates

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for $3

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.