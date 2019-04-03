John Norlin and Patrick Clements talk to the La Crosse Tribune about their Character Lives curriculum as they challenge the community to spread kindness across the region through weekly Character Dares.
Tribcast: A challenge for the La Crosse Community
Kyle Farris, Scott Rada, Elizabeth Beyer; La Crosse Tribune
Kyle Farris
Kyle Farris covers education for the La Crosse Tribune.
Scott Rada
Elizabeth Beyer
Data, interactive and video journalist
Elizabeth Beyer is a data, interactive and video journalist with the River Valley Media Group.
Get email notifications on Elizabeth Beyer daily!
Whenever Elizabeth Beyer posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
