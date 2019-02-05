Tribcast: A conversation with Rep. Ron Kind on the eve of the State of the Union

Try 1 month for 99¢

Tribcast episode 10: A conversation with a Congressman on the eve of the State of the Union

On the eve of the State of the Union address, we sat down with Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, to discuss the possibility of building a bipartisan consensus from the center out, and his choice to vote for Rep. John Lewis — instead of Nancy Pelosi.

Want to know more? Here's a list of five must-reads for Americans anticipating Trump's State of the Union speech tonight.

Digital news editor

Digital news editor

Data, interactive and video journalist

Elizabeth Beyer is a data, interactive and video journalist with the River Valley Media Group.

