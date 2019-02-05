Tribcast: A conversation with Rep. Ron Kind on the eve of the State of the Union

On the eve of the State of the Union address, we sat down with Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, to discuss the possibility of building a bipartisan consensus from the center out, and his choice to vote for Rep. John Lewis — instead of Nancy Pelosi.
Want to know more? Here's a list of five must-reads for Americans anticipating Trump's State of the Union speech tonight.
