Tribcast: A possible merger between Gundersen and Marshfield

Tribcast episode 38: A possible merger between Gundersen and Marshfield

On the second episode of a three-part local health series, Gundersen Health System CEO Dr. Scott Rathgaber joins La Crosse Tribune Executive Editor Rusty Cunningham to discuss the possible merger between Gundersen and Marshfield Clinic Health system and what that could mean for both communities.

Data, interactive and video journalist

Elizabeth Beyer is the agriculture, data, interactive, audio and video journalist with the La Crosse Tribune.

