Tribcast: April 2 elections and setting the table for 2020

Anthony Chergosky, assistant professor of political science and public administration at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, discusses the upcoming spring elections and explains how their results will set the table for 2020.
Anthony Chergosky, assistant professor of political science and public administration at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, discusses the upcoming spring elections and explains how their results will set the table for 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.