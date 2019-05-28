Try 3 months for $3

Dave Clements discusses suicide prevention and talks about the Joe Was Just Joe Foundation.

All May, which is Mental Health Awareness Month, Tribcast is focused on important mental health issues in the La Crosse area. For information about resources in the community, Great Rivers 211 can direct you to others in the community for assistance. If it's an emergency, call 911. Other resources include:

The La Crosse County Mobile Crisis: 608-784-HELP (4357).

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255.

The Veterans Crisis Line: 1-800-273-TALK (8255), option 1.

Veterans Crisis Line Text Messaging Service: 838255.

Veterans Crisis Line: www.veteranscrisisline.net/chat.

