On the first of a three-part back-to-school series, Mayo Clinic sports medicine practitioners Andrew Jagim, Ph.D., and Jake Erickson, D.O., discuss some of the do's and don'ts to help athletes avoid sport-related injuries.
Tribcast: How to avoid sports-related injuries at school
Scott Rada, Emily Pyrek, Elizabeth Beyer; La Crosse Tribune
Scott Rada
Digital news editor
Digital news editor
Emily Pyrek
General assignment reporter
Emily Pyrek covers health, human interest stories and anything involving dogs for the La Crosse Tribune. She is always interested in story ideas and can be contacted at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
Elizabeth Beyer
Data, interactive and video journalist
Elizabeth Beyer is the agriculture, data, interactive, audio and video journalist with the La Crosse Tribune.
In this Series
