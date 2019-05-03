Tribcast: Jacob Sciammas talks about what's going on in La Crosse's neighborhoods

Jacob Sciammas, president of La Crosse Neighborhoods Inc., talks with Tribune digital news editor Scott Rada about the reasons why city residents should get involved with a neighborhood association, especially because of the many events planned this month. To find out what neighborhood you're in, click here.
