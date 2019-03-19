Try 3 months for $3

Tribcast episode 16: The La Crosse Center renovation faces a vote

La Crosse Center Director Art Fahey and La Crosse Center Board Chairman Brent Smith stopped by the La Crosse Tribune to give listeners an update on the center's renovation plan, and to give a preview on an upcoming city council vote scheduled for April 11.

La Crosse Center Board picks special features
Study: La Crosse Center renovation impact would be $6 million

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

City government reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering local government and city issues for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218.

Digital news editor

Digital news editor

Data, interactive and video journalist

Elizabeth Beyer is a data, interactive and video journalist with the River Valley Media Group.

In this Series

Tribcast: The flagship podcast of the La Crosse Tribune

article

Tribcast: La Crosse Center renovation plan faces an important vote

article

Tribcast: The potential for spring floods and a smelly situation

article

Tribcast: Clint Torp and 100 years of flight

16 updates

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for $3

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.