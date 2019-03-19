La Crosse Center Director Art Fahey and La Crosse Center Board Chairman Brent Smith stopped by the La Crosse Tribune to give listeners an update on the center's renovation plan, and to give a preview on an upcoming city council vote scheduled for April 11.
Tribcast: La Crosse Center renovation plan faces an important vote
From the Tribcast: The flagship podcast of the La Crosse Tribune series
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.
