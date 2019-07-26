Tribcast: La Crosse Fire Chief Ken Gilliam talks about the future of his department

{{featured_button_text}}

Tribcast epsiode 30: La Crosse Fire Chief Ken Gilliam talks about the future of the city's fire department

The Tribune's city government reporter Jourdan Vian sits down with La Crosse Fire Chief Ken Gilliam to talk about the future of the department, much needed updates to 80-year-old stations and a potential partnership with our neighboring cities.

Data, interactive and video journalist

Elizabeth Beyer is the agriculture, data, interactive, audio and video journalist with the La Crosse Tribune.

City government reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering local government and city issues for the La Crosse Tribune.

